Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Brewers On June 17

Hoskins is hitting for a .186 BA, .328 OBP and .373 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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