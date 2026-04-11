Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Braves On April 11

Hoskins is hitting for a .258 BA, .378 OBP and .419 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Braves.

The Braves will look to Martin Perez (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.