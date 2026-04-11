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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Braves On April 11

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .258 BA, .378 OBP and .419 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Braves.

The Braves will look to Martin Perez (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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