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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Braves On April 10

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .259 BA, .394 OBP and .444 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored three runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Bryce Elder (1-1) gets the start for the Braves, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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