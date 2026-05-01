Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 1

Hoskins is hitting for a .203 BA, .353 OBP and .319 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 12 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Rays.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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