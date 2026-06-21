Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On June 21
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .175 BA, .312 OBP and .362 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 25 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.
Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.