Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Astros On June 20

Hoskins is hitting for a .179 BA, .318 OBP and .370 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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