Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Astros On June 19

Hoskins is hitting for a .178 BA, .319 OBP and .355 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 24 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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