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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Astros On April 20

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .192 BA, .333 OBP and .346 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored nine runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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