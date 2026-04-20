Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Astros On April 20

Hoskins is hitting for a .192 BA, .333 OBP and .346 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored nine runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

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