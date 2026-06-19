Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 19

Lowder is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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