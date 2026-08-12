Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 12

Lowder is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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