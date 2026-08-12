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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 12

Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lowder has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowder is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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