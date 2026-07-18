Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On Rockies On July 18
Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lowder has +132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lowder is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.