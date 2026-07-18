Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On Rockies On July 18

Lowder is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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