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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On May 2

Rhett Lowder will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lowder has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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