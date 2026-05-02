Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On May 2

Lowder is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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