Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 13

Lowder is 3-3 with a 5.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw three scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up only one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.