Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On June 7

Lowder is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday, May 7 when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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