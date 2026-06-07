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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On June 7

Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Lowder has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday, May 7 when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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