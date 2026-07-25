FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 25

Rhett Lowder will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News