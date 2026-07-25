Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 25

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.61 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.