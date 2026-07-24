Rhett Lowder And Reds Take On Cardinals On July 24

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.