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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Face Cardinals On Aug. 17

Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lowder is 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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