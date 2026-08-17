Rhett Lowder And Reds Face Cardinals On Aug. 17

Lowder is 4-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.