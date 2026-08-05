Rhett Lowder And Reds Play Athletics On Aug. 5

Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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