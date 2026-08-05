Rhett Lowder And Reds Play Athletics On Aug. 5
Rhett Lowder will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lowder has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lowder is 3-7 with a 5.42 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.