Reynaldo López And Braves Play Orioles On July 26

Lopez is 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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