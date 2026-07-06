Reynaldo López And Braves Face Mets On July 6
Reynaldo Lopez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lopez has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lopez is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.