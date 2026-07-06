Reynaldo López And Braves Face Mets On July 6

Lopez is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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