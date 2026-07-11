Reynaldo López And Braves Play Cardinals On July 11

Lopez is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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