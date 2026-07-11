FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves

Reynaldo Lopez

Atlanta Braves • #40 SP

Reynaldo López And Braves Play Cardinals On July 11

Reynaldo Lopez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lopez has -102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reynaldo Lopez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News