Reynaldo López And Braves Play Cardinals On July 1

Lopez is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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