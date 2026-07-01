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Reynaldo Lopez
Atlanta Braves

Reynaldo Lopez

Atlanta Braves • #40 SP

Reynaldo López And Braves Play Cardinals On July 1

Reynaldo Lopez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lopez has +130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reynaldo Lopez

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