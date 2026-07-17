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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Face Tigers On July 17

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -128 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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