Reid Detmers And Angels Face Tigers On July 17

Detmers is 3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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