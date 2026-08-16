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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Face Royals On Aug. 16

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Detmers is 4-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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