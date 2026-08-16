Reid Detmers And Angels Face Royals On Aug. 16

Detmers is 4-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.