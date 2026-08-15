Reid Detmers And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 15
Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Detmers is 3-8 with a 4.00 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.