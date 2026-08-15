Reid Detmers And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 15

Detmers is 3-8 with a 4.00 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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