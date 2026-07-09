Reid Detmers And Angels Face Rangers On July 9

Detmers is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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