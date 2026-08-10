Reid Detmers And Angels Play Rangers On Aug. 10

Detmers is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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