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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Rangers On Aug. 10

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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