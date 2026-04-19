Reid Detmers And Angels Face Padres On April 19

Detmers is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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