FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Face Padres On April 19

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Detmers has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Detmers is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News