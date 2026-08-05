Reid Detmers And Angels Play Orioles On Aug. 5

Detmers is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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