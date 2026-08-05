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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Orioles On Aug. 5

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Detmers has -148 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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