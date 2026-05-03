Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Mets On May 3

Detmers is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.