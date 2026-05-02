Reid Detmers And Angels Play Mets On May 2

Detmers is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.