Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Mariners On April 3
Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -178 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Detmers is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.