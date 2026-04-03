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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Mariners On April 3

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -178 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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