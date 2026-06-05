Reid Detmers And Angels Play Dodgers On June 5
Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Detmers has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Detmers is 2-5 with a 4.63 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.