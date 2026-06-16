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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Diamondbacks On June 16

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Detmers has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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