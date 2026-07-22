Reid Detmers And Angels Face Cardinals On July 22

Detmers is 3-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.