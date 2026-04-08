Reid Detmers And Angels Square Off Against Braves On April 8

Detmers is 0-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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