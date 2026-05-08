Reid Detmers And Angels Face Blue Jays On May 8

Detmers is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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