Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On May 19

Detmers is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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