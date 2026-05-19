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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On May 19

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has -115 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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