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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Athletics On June 28

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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