Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Athletics On June 28

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.