Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On June 21
Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Detmers has -106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.