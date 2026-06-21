Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On June 21

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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