Rece Hinds And Reds Face Giants On April 15

Hinds had a .116 BA, .136 OBP and .279 SLG with a 47.7% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .415 and he scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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