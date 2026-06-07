Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 7

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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