Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 6
Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.