FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 6

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has -166 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.37 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News