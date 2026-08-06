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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face White Sox On Aug. 6

Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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