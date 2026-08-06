Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face White Sox On Aug. 6

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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