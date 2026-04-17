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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 17

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suarez has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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