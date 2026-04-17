Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 17

Suarez is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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