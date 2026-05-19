Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 19

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.44 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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