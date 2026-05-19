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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 19

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Suarez has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suarez is 2-2 with a 2.44 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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