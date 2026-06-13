Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 13
Ranger Suarez will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.