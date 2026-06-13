Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 13

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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