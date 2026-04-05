Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5

Suarez is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Padres are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.