Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suarez is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Padres are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.