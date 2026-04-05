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Ranger Suarez
Boston Red Sox

Ranger Suarez

Boston Red Sox • #55 SP

Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5

Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suarez has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suarez is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Padres are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ranger Suarez

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