Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Mariners On June 19
Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Suarez has -144 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.