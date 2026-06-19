Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Play Mariners On June 19

Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.