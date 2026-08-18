Ranger Suarez And Red Sox Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Suarez is 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.